Left handed, undulating, 'U' shaped course, with tight bends. Races up to eight and a half furlongs are very sharp, meaning those ridden prominently hold an advantage, particularly on the five-furlong course, the fastest in the world, which is virtually downhill throughout. Conversely, the first four furlongs of the Derby course are uphill and it provides a real test of stamina, anything over-racing in the early part of the race usually found wanting in the closing stages. In testing conditions, the runners tend to switch towards the stands-side rail for the better ground.

Best performances at the Epsom Derby Festival

Sorted by Timeform performance ratings since 2017

Adayar (130) – 2021 Derby WON

– 2020 Oaks WON Wings of Eagles (123) – 2017 Derby WON

Adayar’s top-class performance when winning last year’s Derby by four and a half lengths takes pride of place here, putting him above fellow Godolphin winner Masar and the Ballydoyle pair Anthony Van Dyck and Wings of Eagles in terms of recent Derby winners.

Enable and Love have both been a cut above average Oaks winners in recent years, winning their races impressively by five and nine lengths respectively, though it’s not all about winning margins as last year’s runaway winner Snowfall was rated 122 after scoring by 16 lengths.

The 2019 edition turned out to be the best recent running of the Coronation Cup for older horses. Although five-year-old Defoe got the better of the year-younger Kew Gardens at level weights, Timeform’s weight-for-age scale says that four-year-olds should receive 2 lb from their elders over a mile and a half at that time of year which technically made Kew Gardens the best horse at the weights.