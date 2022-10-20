Nicky Henderson’s 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine was easily brushed aside by the ante-post favourite for next March’s edition when they met at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth last month, with the Seven Barrows handler pointing Epatante towards Cheltenham last Saturday in an attempt to keep his two star hurdlers apart.

However, with day two of the December meeting at Prestbury Park falling victim to the cold snap and the British Horseracing Authority not answering Henderson’s plea to reschedule the race, Epatante is left with little option than to attempt to win her third Christmas Hurdle in four years on Boxing Day.

“I would think there is every possibility she will run in the Christmas Hurdle,” Henderson told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We haven’t finalised plans and there is another idea but the plan is to run at Christmas in the Christmas Hurdle – we have no other option.