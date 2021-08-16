Epatante and Not So Sleepy shared the spoils after dead-heating in a memorable edition of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Voix du Reve led the field for most of the race, but he was quickly left behind on the approach to three out as Not So Sleepy (18/1) and Silver Streak took over at the head of affairs. Last year's one-two Epatante (11/8 favourite) and Sceau Royal both travelled well in behind and that pair moved up to jump the last together with Not So Sleepy as Silver Streak gradually weakened out of contention. It soon became a two-horse race as Epatante and Not So Sleepy became engaged in an enthralling battle on the run-in, with nothing to separate them at the line as the judge eventually called a dead-heat. Sceau Royal was beaten a length and a half into third as the first three pulled clear of Silver Streak and the disappointing Monmiral, who was never travelling with any fluency.

