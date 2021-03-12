Envoi Allen delighting De Bromhead ahead of 2021 Cheltenham Festival

Already a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, Envoi Allen will head back to the big meeting as the banker of the week for many in the Marsh Novices’ Chase on Thursday.

Owners Cheveley Park Stud switched Envoi Allen to De Bromhead’s care last week, days before Gordon Elliott was suspended for six months after a picture of him sitting on a dead horse was posted on social media.

“He’s settled in really well. Obviously it’s not ideal – it’s not how you want to get horses – but we feel very fortunate that Cheveley Park sent him and the others to us,” said De Bromhead.

“We’re trying to keep his routine as similar as possible. The horses arrived looking fantastic.

“Gordon was very helpful and filled us in on what he’d been doing, and he seems really good. He marches around the place – I saw him this morning and was delighted. He schooled really well for Jack Kennedy yesterday.

“Touch wood, he’s settled in as well as he could, considering it’s two weeks before the race.”

Should Envoi Allen meet with a first defeat, the finger could well be pointed at the change in scenery, but that is not something which concerns De Bromhead.

“There’s pressure with all of them – my main objective is to get them there as well as I can. As much as you love to maintain unbeaten records – Honeysuckle is in the same position – I know how hard it is to win at Cheltenham,” De Bromhead told talkSPORT2.