Last year’s winner Envoi Allen is among ten horses to go forward in the BetVictor Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.
On that occasion Henry De Bromhead’s charge beat Hewick and Gerri Colombe but neither of that pair are in opposition this time around. The main danger would appear to be Spillane’s Tower who finished second in the John Durkan and Punchestown Gold Cup last term.
Gordon Elliott is responsible for half of the field with Better Days Ahead, Croke Park, Found A Fifty, Stellar Story and Western Fold.
Noel Meade’s Affordable Fury, British raider Ga Law, who also has the option of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, and Flash Collonges complete the field.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.