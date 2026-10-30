Entries revealed for Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - Salver 8/1 favourite

With a total prize fund of £250,000, the 3m2f Premier Handicap is staged on the second day and was landed 12 months ago by the Dan Skelton-trained mare Panic Attack, who completed a memorable Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup is set to could make her seasonal reappearance at Carlisle on Sunday.

The reigning Champion Trainer, Skelton holds a powerful hand once again.

Heading his entries is multiple Grade 1 winner Grey Dawning, last seen landing the Grade 1 Melling Chase at Aintree in the spring and a leading fancy for this season's Betfair Chase, who could line up off a lofty mark near the top of the weights.

He could be joined by last year's winning mare Panic Attack, back at the scene of her finest hour having exited early in last season’s Grand National, and the mercurial Il Est Francais, a Grade 1-winning chaser who has joined Skelton from France and made his first start for the yard this month. Here Comes Georgie, a recent winner over fences at Cheltenham, is also in the mix, along with Blueking d'Oroux, Kingston Narcissus and Mr Hope Street.