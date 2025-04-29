Entries published for eight Group 1 races at Royal Ascot

International stars Asfoora and Satono Reve headline entries from six countries for the eight Group 1 races at Royal Ascot.
Asfoora continued the superb record of Australian sprinters at Royal Ascot in 2024 as she stormed to victory in the King Charles III Stakes, a race she is targeting again this year.
The six-year-old has made two appearances at Morphettville recently, taking out the Group 3 R N Irwin Stakes before finishing seventh in the Group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes last weekend.
Asfoora could become the first horse from outside Europe to win the same Royal Ascot race twice.
Trainer Henry Dwyer said: “Asfoora is pointing towards Royal Ascot again. We are trying to work out the logistics at the moment. We had her over there at the start of May last year, whereas she will travel over later this time. Worst-case scenario, she will arrive on 4th June, but we would like to travel over earlier if possible to give her more time to settle in.
“She won first time up at Morphettville, although we had not done a lot with her beforehand and maybe had her slightly underdone, which I think took its toll 14 days later in the Robert Sangster. She ran OK and was only beaten just under three lengths, but I was disappointed not to finish a bit closer. However, she has come out of it well and we are happy to roll the dice again in Europe, with a similar programme to last year.
“Winning at Royal Ascot was a blur at the time. It took a while to sink in, if it ever did, to be honest. It was a fairytale for us. I suppose the novelty of it is not going to be there this year, but I am sure it will be loads of fun and I am excited to get back over there.”
Japan has six entries as the country seeks a first Royal Ascot success, including leading sprinter Satono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for Noriyuki Hori.
Winner of the Group 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen in March, Satono Reve chased home Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin last Sunday.
Trainer Hideyuki Mori accounts for Japan’s other entries, with his contenders including Group 3 Saudi Derby runner-up Shin Forever in the St James’s Palace Stakes and Daishin Pisces in the Gold Cup.
Interest from the USA includes unbeaten turf performer Laurelin in the Coronation Stakes, a race in which her trainer Graham Motion has finished second twice with Sharing (2020) and Spendarella (2022).
A dual winner at Aqueduct last year, Laurelin kicked off her 2025 campaign with a Listed success at the same New York course last weekend.
Speaking afterwards, Motion said: “That was very cool. She is just a stone-cold runner this filly. I really wasn’t sure if she was fit enough today, but I wanted to get her started in this race because she does so well at Aqueduct.
“I think everything is on the table at this point. I will nominate her to the Coronation at Ascot in June. But there are so many nice races for 3-year-old fillies over here as well, so we have a lot of options. The one thing I’ll say is I won’t be in a hurry to run her back, I thought she ran a big race today.”
Queen Anne Stakes entry Grand Mo The First could be a first Royal Ascot runner for Florida trainer Victor Barboza Jr.
The potential French contingent includes Jerome Reynier’s globetrotter Facteur Cheval and Francis-Henri Graffard’s G1 runner-up Map Of Stars, who could clash in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Graffard is also responsible for exciting fillies Zarigana and Vertical Blue in the Coronation Stakes.
Kyprios heads the Irish-trained entries as he eyes a third Gold Cup victory, with his trainer Aidan O’Brien including unbeaten G1 winners Lake Victoria and Twain among a formidable three-year-old squad.
The home team includes Notable Speech (Charlie Appleby) and last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Rosallion (Richard Hannon) in the Queen Anne Stakes, while G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes victor Anmaat (Owen Burrows) and Economics (William Haggas) feature in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Star hurdler Constitution Hill is a surprise entry in the Gold Cup for Nicky Henderson.
