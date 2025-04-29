Entries published for eight Group 1 races at Royal Ascot

Asfoora continued the superb record of Australian sprinters at Royal Ascot in 2024 as she stormed to victory in the King Charles III Stakes, a race she is targeting again this year.

The six-year-old has made two appearances at Morphettville recently, taking out the Group 3 R N Irwin Stakes before finishing seventh in the Group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes last weekend.

Asfoora could become the first horse from outside Europe to win the same Royal Ascot race twice.

Trainer Henry Dwyer said: “Asfoora is pointing towards Royal Ascot again. We are trying to work out the logistics at the moment. We had her over there at the start of May last year, whereas she will travel over later this time. Worst-case scenario, she will arrive on 4th June, but we would like to travel over earlier if possible to give her more time to settle in.

“She won first time up at Morphettville, although we had not done a lot with her beforehand and maybe had her slightly underdone, which I think took its toll 14 days later in the Robert Sangster. She ran OK and was only beaten just under three lengths, but I was disappointed not to finish a bit closer. However, she has come out of it well and we are happy to roll the dice again in Europe, with a similar programme to last year.

“Winning at Royal Ascot was a blur at the time. It took a while to sink in, if it ever did, to be honest. It was a fairytale for us. I suppose the novelty of it is not going to be there this year, but I am sure it will be loads of fun and I am excited to get back over there.”