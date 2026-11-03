Enjoy the owner experience with Sports4Causes

As a Sporting Life reader, you’re invited to enjoy an exclusive discount on Sports4Causes Ownership Experience Day packages, giving racing fans the chance to attend the races as an owner, with an affiliated runner to cheer home.

Your package will include an owners’ badge, owners’ parking, access to the owners’ club and an owners’ lunch. Before your runner’s race, step into the paddock for a meet and greet with the jockey and trainer, with photo opportunities to capture the occasion.

Numbers are strictly limited, ensuring an intimate experience that brings you closer to the people, atmosphere and excitement of racing.

Whether you’re a lifelong racing enthusiast or looking for a memorable day out, this is your invitation to experience something special.

Use code SPORTINGLIFE20 when booking to claim your exclusive member discount - enter at the checkout.

Secure your place and enjoy a day to remember and 40% of all badge revenue goes to Racing Welfare.

For more information, racecourse/meeting options or to book your ownership experience visit: www.sports4causes.co.uk