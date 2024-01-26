Enjoy free one month trial of Racing TV - Only 500 available

Racing TV is the only place to watch every race live from Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham and the Dublin Racing Festival and you can try it yourself for FREE with a one month trial!
Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free month trial now
Why take up a free trial?
Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses including expert coverage of the Cheltenham Festival Trials meeting and the Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown.
More accessible than ever before
It has never been easier to watch all the action unfold during your free trial, as you can enjoy it via your television on Sky or Large Screen App (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV), desktop, tablet and mobile via racingtv.com! Plus, never miss a race with Racing TV Extra as you can watch live streams from each racecourse in addition to the main channel, race replays, feature programmes and interviews on demand.
Every minute from the Cheltenham Festival
Racing TV is the only channel showing ALL 28 races live from the Cheltenham Festival – with EIGHT exclusively live races.
Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free one month trial now
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.