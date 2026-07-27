Enjoy every Goodwood and Galway race live with a FREE month of Racing TV

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free month trial now.

Better still, Sporting Life readers can watch every race live with a free one-month Racing TV trial.

Why try Racing TV for free?

Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses including over 100 meetings this coming month!

More accessible than ever before

Watching Racing TV has never been easier. Watch on Sky, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, desktop, tablet and mobile via RacingTV.com.

Plus, with Racing TV Extra, you can access live streams from every racecourse alongside the main channel, as well as race replays, exclusive features and interviews on demand.

Hurry – this offer ends on Saturday, so don't miss your chance to watch Goodwood and Galway live for free.

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to claim your free one-month trial today.