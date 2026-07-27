Racing TV offer

Enjoy every Goodwood and Galway race live with a FREE month of Racing TV

Horse Racing
Mon July 27, 2026 · 3h ago

It's a huge week of racing and Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from both the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Galway Summer Festival.

Better still, Sporting Life readers can watch every race live with a free one-month Racing TV trial.

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free month trial now.

Why try Racing TV for free?

Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses including over 100 meetings this coming month!

More accessible than ever before

Watching Racing TV has never been easier. Watch on Sky, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, desktop, tablet and mobile via RacingTV.com.

Plus, with Racing TV Extra, you can access live streams from every racecourse alongside the main channel, as well as race replays, exclusive features and interviews on demand.

Hurry – this offer ends on Saturday, so don't miss your chance to watch Goodwood and Galway live for free.

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to claim your free one-month trial today.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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