Enfjaar wins the Coral Glorious Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The 8/1 chance, trained by the in-form Roger Varian, jumped out in front when the gates opened, unlike Midak who lost all chance with a very slow break.

Enfjaar was tracked by Opportunity and, although it looked unlikely with a quarter of a mile to run, the pair eventually filled the first two places.

The gamble of the race, In My Teens, was produced on the outside but may have paid the price for racing too keenly while Al Aasy, the winner of the last two renewals, tried to challenge up the inner and briefly looked like cutting down the leaders but they pulled out more to deny the nine-year-old.

The winning distances were a length and a quarter and a length.