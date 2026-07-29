Enceladus wins Gordon Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Enceladus followed up his handicap win at Royal Ascot in Goodwood's Group 3 Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes.
The Flaxman Stables-owned son of Sea The Stars defied a mark of 89 to land last month's King George V Stakes and took the step up in class in his stride, this time under stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.
Having travelled sweetly just behind the pace set by Magnetude, Enceladus made a telling move soon after passing the two-furlong marker, at which point eventual runner-up Geryon (15/2) briefly had to wait for some running room.
Once in the clear Geryon ran on strongly for Colin Keane but the bird had flown and Enceladus was just kept up to his work to score by a length and a quarter. There was a further four and a quarter lengths back to Venetian Lace in third.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by making the winner 12/1 (from 25s) for the St Leger at Doncaster.
Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes result
1. ENCELADUS 6/4 favourite
2. Geryon 15/2
3. Venetian Lace 25/1
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Post-race reaction
Dylan Browne McMonagle: "He's a lovely, big, straightforward horse. He's done nothing but improve, each run he's getting better, he's sharpening up with experience; I think he's going to be a very nice horse going forward.
"I do think he's up to that level [St Legers] with a bit of time but he's doing nothing wrong, he's improving with each run. As you can see he's still a big baby, when he's getting there, he's just doing enough, but he was a good winner.
"It was a straightforward race, we went nice and even all the way and he picked up good when I needed to go. He did [handle the track], he's a lovely, big mover. He handles that ground well and I think he's got a bit of class; he's a horse to look forward to and one to keep an eye on."
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