Enceladus wins Gordon Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The Flaxman Stables-owned son of Sea The Stars defied a mark of 89 to land last month's King George V Stakes and took the step up in class in his stride, this time under stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Having travelled sweetly just behind the pace set by Magnetude, Enceladus made a telling move soon after passing the two-furlong marker, at which point eventual runner-up Geryon (15/2) briefly had to wait for some running room.

Once in the clear Geryon ran on strongly for Colin Keane but the bird had flown and Enceladus was just kept up to his work to score by a length and a quarter. There was a further four and a quarter lengths back to Venetian Lace in third.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by making the winner 12/1 (from 25s) for the St Leger at Doncaster.