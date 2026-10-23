One tap of the whip sent Entrust to the front and he lengthened well clear to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths at 3/1 and earn a 20/1 quote for next year’s Betfred Derby from Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

The jockey clearly didn’t want to give the debutant too hard a race on the very testing ground but a furlong out he was alongside his only serious rival, Zajal, and still on the bridle.

Trained like the dual Arc and three-time King George winner by John Gosden, albeit in partnership with his son Thady, the son of Dubwai travelled powerfully in midfield under Juddmonte's number one rider, Colin Keane.

Keane said on Sky Sports Racing: "He was a little bit slow out [of the stalls] and I was just minding him a little bit but he travelled through the race nicely.

"He quickened well, he's a very good-moving horse and you'd imagine nicer ground would suit him.

"We were lucky in that we probably followed the right one [eventual runner-up] who brought us a long way, and we had something to aim at, but he feels like a horse with a lot of raw ability. He feels very green.

"He was trying to go and having a good look at the same time so I'd imagine there's any amount of improvement. He feels like a nice horse, he's bred to be a nice horse so he has the first box ticked."

Thady Gosden added: "He was still green and babyish and learning all the time. You could see beforehand it can be an intimidating track for them first time out, but he handled it very well.

"He's taken a bit of time, his mother didn't come out until later in the year either as a two-year-old, but he's taken everything he's been asked to do very well. He conducted himself well today and picked up nicely when Colin asked him to.

"The likelihood is after he won here today we'll put him away for next year. He'll want a bit more experience, probably a novice in the spring with a penalty, and then we'll go from there."