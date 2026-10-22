Enable has first runner as a broodmare as Entrust makes debut for Gosdens at Doncaster on Friday

Entrust aims to give the mighty Enable her first victory on the racetrack as a broodmare when the John & Thady Gosden-trained colt makes his debut at Doncaster on Friday.

The son of Dubawi is the third foal that 11-time Group One winner Enable, who was trained by Gosden senior, has produced since time was called on her glittering career in 2020. During her time on the track, the Juddmonte-owned mare bagged three King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes wins, two victories in both the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Yorkshire Oaks, along with further top-level triumphs Breeders’ Cup Turf, Eclipse, Oaks and Irish Oaks. Although neither of her first two foals have reached the racecourse, Thady Gosden hopes that she can enjoy a change in fortune with Entrust, the Juddmonte-owned colt who will take on nine rivals in the in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (15:55) over a mile.

Thady Gosden said: “His work has been pleasing us going into the race, of course it is his first time out, but the mile should suit him well. “They are having plenty of rain at Doncaster, as they are across the country, and he has never worked on ground like that, so we will see how he handles it. “It is wonderful having a foal by Enable in training, and it is great of Juddmonte to send this one to us. Hopefully he can aim to do as well as she did on the track.”