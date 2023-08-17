Emotional Paul Hanagan wins for Rob Burrow Racing Club

The club was set up to raise money for several charities, but principally the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), the illness which former Rugby League star Burrow was diagnosed with in 2019.

Macarone, a two-year-old by Havana Grey, was having his first run for the club after finishing second at Bath last time out and the well-backed 7/2 winner was roared home.

Former champion jockey Paul Hanagan, a keen Rugby League fan, punched the air on crossing the line and admitted the result meant a lot to him.

Hanagan said: “I’ve been blessed to ride a lot of winners in my career and I can safely say today is bang up there with the best of them. It was definitely emotional with Rob and his family being here too. It really doesn’t get much better.

“The reception we got coming back in was something I’ll never forget, and I can’t tell you how chuffed I am. You always know it’s something special when the other jockeys start applauding you when you come back in the weighing room.

“It was a very special day and hopefully this will be onwards and upwards for the Rob Burrow Racing Club.”