Emmet Mullins says he was surprised by the ante-post gamble that took place on Thousand Tears ahead of the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

The seven-year-old was as short as 4/1 for the Cheltenham Sunday feature going into the weekend, only to drift back out to close to his original price on the day, starting at 18/1 and pulling up early in the contest. The trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I suppose he just went back to his original price. If the gamble hadn’t materialised, and I’d like to see the liabilities from a bookmaker point of view, bringing him into 4/1, if that hadn’t materialised, then there would only have been me disappointed on the day. "He wasn’t a standout at home by any stretch of the imagination, there was nobody backing him who’d been watching him work here I’d imagine. "I thought he would run better than he did and would be an each-way bet if he was an each-way price but what transpired was very disappointing.