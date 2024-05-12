Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains report: Metropolitan causes Longchamp surprise

Dancing Gemini’s fast-finishing effort was in vain as Metropolitan and Alexis Pouchin caused a shock in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

Trained by Mario Baratti, the son of Zarak charted a course close to the pace set by John and Thady Gosden’s Orne, and from his position on the far rail was in the perfect spot to make his charge for home in the closing stages. Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini emerged from the pack to lay down a strong challenge late in the day but Metropolitan was finishing just as strongly, pulling out extra when it mattered most to seal the victory. Aidan O’Brien’s Henry Longfellow was sent off favourite but was never a factor, with Diego Velazquez finishing best of the Ballydoyle pair in fourth. Having been up with the pace throughout, Andre Fabre’s Alcantor was third. It was a bittersweet result for Teal, who although agonisingly denied in his quest to secure a first Classic, can take comfort in the fact he has a top-class performer to look forward to in Dancing Gemini. The Camelot colt holds entries for both the Betfred Derby at Epsom and the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly a day later and the handler admits he has plenty to ponder over the coming days.

Metropolitan lands the French 2000 Guineas at 25/1 at @paris_longchamp for @pouchinalexis! pic.twitter.com/MIq5CvCKp1 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 12, 2024