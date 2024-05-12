Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains report: Metropolitan causes Longchamp surprise

Dancing Gemini’s fast-finishing effort was in vain as Metropolitan and Alexis Pouchin caused a shock in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.
Trained by Mario Baratti, the son of Zarak charted a course close to the pace set by John and Thady Gosden’s Orne, and from his position on the far rail was in the perfect spot to make his charge for home in the closing stages.
Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini emerged from the pack to lay down a strong challenge late in the day but Metropolitan was finishing just as strongly, pulling out extra when it mattered most to seal the victory.
Aidan O’Brien’s Henry Longfellow was sent off favourite but was never a factor, with Diego Velazquez finishing best of the Ballydoyle pair in fourth. Having been up with the pace throughout, Andre Fabre’s Alcantor was third.
It was a bittersweet result for Teal, who although agonisingly denied in his quest to secure a first Classic, can take comfort in the fact he has a top-class performer to look forward to in Dancing Gemini.
The Camelot colt holds entries for both the Betfred Derby at Epsom and the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly a day later and the handler admits he has plenty to ponder over the coming days.
Teal said: “He ran a blinder and we’ve always had confidence in him – thank God he’s backed us up today.
“I thought we were going to get there and he’s done everything right, the winner just got a few lengths on us turning in and got a good run up the rail. Dancing Gemini was getting there and he went down on his sword.
“He hasn’t had a prep run and will benefit for this race. If he can come forward from this, then you would like to think there is a big day in him.
“We’re going to have to have a chat and he’s in both the English and French Derby. He’s bred to stay, but he’s also got a lot of speed, he’s got a good kick. We’ll let the dust settle, have a chat and see which way we want to head.”
Meanwhile, Royal Ascot could be on the agenda for the winner Metropolitan having secured Classic honours.
“I’ve been at this a long time and have had some good horses, but a day like today is unimaginable,” part-owner Peter Bradley told Sky Sports Racing.
“You will have to talk to the trainer, but someone mentioned Royal Ascot if he wins – it’s possible and we will see how he comes out of this race.
“We knew we had a very good horse and I think he proved he is a champion.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.