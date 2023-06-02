Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori ran out ready winners of the Group One Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Second in the Oaks last year, Emily Upjohn (11/4) readily accounted for Westover - third in the 2022 Derby - in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Held-up last of the five runners Emily Upjohn displayed a fine turn of foot to outspeed her rivals, sweeping past the field in the straight and win with plenty to spare on her seasonal reappearance.
Hurricane Lane and Point Lonsdale shared the running with Westover settled in third and Tunnes on his outside in fourth. Rob Hornby edged Westover out for racing room in the straight and was momentarily impeded by a drifting Point Lonsdale but that made no difference as he was soon left trailing in the wake of Emily Upjohn.
Frankie Dettori made a big move between the three furlong pole and the two furlong pole aboard Emily Upjohn and the filly showed startling acceleration to put the result beyond doubt a long way from home with Dettori allowed the luxury to ease her down before the line.
The winning time was 2.33.78.
Emily Upjohn lost several lengths at the start when beaten a short-head in the Oaks and Dettori admitted that went through his mind at the start, saying: "When I was in the stalls I was thinking 'please don't sleep today'!
"Everything went wrong in the King George, she was too free, she didn't breathe. The key with her is to get her to switch off. We kept the hood on her after a long discussion, she relaxed beautifully. She's a big girl so I got her ready at the top of the hill and by God did she quicken....wow.....she was impressive.
"She kept it up right to the line and myself and Rob (Hornby, jockey of Westover) pulled well clear of the third so that was a great performance.
"She does feel better (than last year), she does feel stronger but it's in her mind you know. She was fighting herself too much last year and is learning to relax a bit more and when she does that she is very good."
Charlie Appleby reported that the ground was too quick for Hurricane Lane.
