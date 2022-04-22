The John & Thady Gosden-trained Sea The Stars filly, who scored on her only start of 2021 at Wolverhampton, tracked leader Follow That Star (14-1) under Frankie Dettori. Taking the lead two furlongs from home, she kept finding more and more, coming home nine and a half lengths to the good over Follow That Star.

She is as low as 7/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Cazoo Oaks.

Frankie Dettori said: “It was straightforward. I rode her the other day and thought wow. Not many horses take my breath away, but you like to see them do it in the afternoon. We carried a penalty but we thought that if she is an Oaks filly she should be able to win with a penalty and while I expected her to win I didn’t expect it to be like that. All the signs that she gave in the afternoon she was able to reproduce in the afternoon, which was a great relief. You can leave with dreams and sometimes they don’t happen, but we knew she was talented.

“When I rode her the other morning we just did routine work and didn’t press any buttons but she gave me the right feel. We went quite slow in the race actually, nobody wanted to go a proper pace as they are all still learning, so I kicked way early because I knew that she’s a lengthener and that the sprint would not suit me.