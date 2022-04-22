Emily Upjohn recorded a wide-margin success in the Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies' Novice Stakes to enter the reckoning for this year’s Group One Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs.
The John & Thady Gosden-trained Sea The Stars filly, who scored on her only start of 2021 at Wolverhampton, tracked leader Follow That Star (14-1) under Frankie Dettori. Taking the lead two furlongs from home, she kept finding more and more, coming home nine and a half lengths to the good over Follow That Star.
She is as low as 7/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Cazoo Oaks.
Frankie Dettori said: “It was straightforward. I rode her the other day and thought wow. Not many horses take my breath away, but you like to see them do it in the afternoon. We carried a penalty but we thought that if she is an Oaks filly she should be able to win with a penalty and while I expected her to win I didn’t expect it to be like that. All the signs that she gave in the afternoon she was able to reproduce in the afternoon, which was a great relief. You can leave with dreams and sometimes they don’t happen, but we knew she was talented.
“When I rode her the other morning we just did routine work and didn’t press any buttons but she gave me the right feel. We went quite slow in the race actually, nobody wanted to go a proper pace as they are all still learning, so I kicked way early because I knew that she’s a lengthener and that the sprint would not suit me.
“I was in front from a long way out and I pushed her out and showed her the whip to ensure she had a good workout, because she’ll go for a trial now and at least she’s streetwise now and we don’t have to worry about that bit. I’ve asked her every question and she came through with flying colours.
“I’m very confident she’ll get a mile and a half and physique wise she’s very mature for a three year old. She’s a big girl but she’s not slow so she’s everything you want really. I’m overwhelmed and delighted and we can now pitch her up in a trial and see what happens. Enable was big and it never stopped her! If they’re good, they go (at Epsom).”
Thady Gosden added: “She’s done it very well there under a 7lbs penalty and the track is running slow enough today, for a first run back of the season it’s a stiff enough hill but she’s a big girl and will come on for the run.
“Obviously, she was impressive there and hopefully a trial would be next. The Musidora would be the obvious choice, York’s a great track and it will be a hot race but she’s done it well today.”
