Emily Dickinson struck at Group-race level for the first time when stylishly landing the Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh.

Seamie Heffernan was willing to bide his time as the 5/4 favourite Beamish and Joseph O’Brien’s Baron Samedi disputed the lead inside the final three furlongs. But Heffernan got the three-year-old hitting top gear a furlong from home and Emily Dickinson (5/2) soon hit the front and galloped clear in the closing stages. Highly tried this season, a first attempt at two miles seemed to reveal the missing ingredient for the Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Dubawi, who provided the Ballydoyle handler with his third win in this Group Three contest in the last five years. There is now the prospect that she stays in training at four where she could strengthen O’Brien’s grasp on the staying division alongside stablemate Kyprios.

He said: “She obviously gets the trip very well and handles the ground. She ran a serious race the last day when she came home very strong. “We’ll see what the lads want to do, but there is a chance she could stay in training next year. She has a lot of class going that trip and could be a serious cup filly, she could be a very serious four-year-old stepping up in distance. “Seamus gave her a lovely ride and was very patient with her.”