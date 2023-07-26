Aidan O’Brien is hopeful Emily Dickinson can put up a bold showing in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, August 1, with likely underfoot conditions set to be to her advantage.

Having finished fourth behind Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup, the Dubawi filly outclassed her opposition with a three-length victory in the Curragh Cup last week. She has reportedly come out of the race well and could now take her chance at next week's Qatar Goodwood Festival. “Emily Dickinson came out of the Curragh very well," O'Brien said. "Ryan (Moore) was happy with her and felt she won very easily. She is a filly we really fancied for the Gold Cup. She ran a good race and came out of it well. “She loved the ease in the ground at the Curragh. She comes out of races on fast ground perfectly, which suggests it does not bother her, but she appears much better with an ease in the ground. It hinders other horses, whereas she appears to grow another leg on soft ground. “Since the Goodwood Cup has been upgraded to a Group One, it has been brilliant. It is a very prestigious race and a unique race because two miles on the Goodwood track is very different. It is a difficult race to win but we always try to have a horse that is good enough to win it.”