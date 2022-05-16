Emaraaty Ana will head straight to Royal Ascot for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes following his late withdrawal from the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes at the Dante meeting last week.

The Group One-winning sprinter was looking to leave behind some disappointing efforts at Meydan in his Ascot tune-up on the Knavesmire, but unsuitable ground saw him pulled out of the six-furlong contest at the 11th hour by trainer Kevin Ryan. Ironically it was soft ground that ruled Emaraaty Ana out of an intended outing at the 2021 Royal meeting and his trainer is hoping the six-year-old gets optimum conditions at the Berkshire track. “He’s fine, the ground was just not for him at York. It was soft ground, he was already weighed out, but when the lads came in from the race before they said it was riding on the soft side and he doesn’t go on soft ground. He goes straight to Ascot now,” explained Ryan.