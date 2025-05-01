Elwateen on course for 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Elwateen is working well ahead of a steep step up in class for the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.
Elwateen made her debut at Kempton last August, winning impressively at 4/6, and trainer Saeed bin Suroor and owners Shadwell are happy to let her try her luck in the fillies' Classic this weekend.
Angus Gold, representing owners Shadwell, told Sky Sports Racing: "She won her only start impressively last year.
"She's a beautifully bred filly by Dubawi out of a Group 1 winner [Tawkeel] and she's a beautiful looking filly so obviously expectations are high for her going into it but she has only won a maiden so she lacks a bit of experience so it's a bit of a learning curve for all of us."
Gold went on to explain that connections had been keen to get more experience into Elwateen, saying: "I think Saeed wanted to run her again and she scoped dirty which precluded that happening so we left her alone for the winter.
"He's been pleased with her this spring and, as I say, it will be very interesting to see whether she's up to these more experienced and well proven fillies but he's very pleased with her work so we'll go there and give it a shot."
Elwateen is a 33/1 chance with Sky Bet to provide Bin Suroor with his fourth success in the 1000 Guineas.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.