Elwateen on course for 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Elwateen made her debut at Kempton last August, winning impressively at 4/6, and trainer Saeed bin Suroor and owners Shadwell are happy to let her try her luck in the fillies' Classic this weekend.

Angus Gold, representing owners Shadwell, told Sky Sports Racing: "She won her only start impressively last year.

"She's a beautifully bred filly by Dubawi out of a Group 1 winner [Tawkeel] and she's a beautiful looking filly so obviously expectations are high for her going into it but she has only won a maiden so she lacks a bit of experience so it's a bit of a learning curve for all of us."

Gold went on to explain that connections had been keen to get more experience into Elwateen, saying: "I think Saeed wanted to run her again and she scoped dirty which precluded that happening so we left her alone for the winter.

"He's been pleased with her this spring and, as I say, it will be very interesting to see whether she's up to these more experienced and well proven fillies but he's very pleased with her work so we'll go there and give it a shot."

Elwateen is a 33/1 chance with Sky Bet to provide Bin Suroor with his fourth success in the 1000 Guineas.