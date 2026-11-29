Gordon Elliott's French recruit Rare Et Precieux made a fine start to life in Ireland with victory in the BAR 1 Betting Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Compiegne maiden hurdle winner is a full-brother to top-class winner Teahupoo and was snapped up by that horse's owners Robcour following his narrow debut success in the spring. He was sent off 9/4 second-favourite for his return to action and, after a brief battle going down to the last flight, came readily clear under Jack Kennedy to score by six and a half lengths from chief market rival Interstellar (10/11 favourite). Gavin Cromwell's Le Citadin (18/1) finished close up to that one in third. The winner was trimmed to 8/1 from 14s by Paddy Power and Sky Bet in their antepost book for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

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