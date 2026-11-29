Gordon Elliott's French recruit Rare Et Precieux made a fine start to life in Ireland with victory in the BAR 1 Betting Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
The Compiegne maiden hurdle winner is a full-brother to top-class winner Teahupoo and was snapped up by that horse's owners Robcour following his narrow debut success in the spring.
He was sent off 9/4 second-favourite for his return to action and, after a brief battle going down to the last flight, came readily clear under Jack Kennedy to score by six and a half lengths from chief market rival Interstellar (10/11 favourite). Gavin Cromwell's Le Citadin (18/1) finished close up to that one in third.
The winner was trimmed to 8/1 from 14s by Paddy Power and Sky Bet in their antepost book for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
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Elliott told Racing TV: "He's done what we thought he would do, we were very impressed with his work at home. We were obviously a bit nervous especially as Willie had a hot-pot in the race, but he'd been showing us all the right signs - not too unlike his brother, very laidback and always there for you at the end of his work.
"We've been waiting for him to come out, I'm thrilled they bought him and it's a privilege to get to train him.
"Look, if he's half as good as Teahupoo I'd be thrilled. I liked what I've seen today, he looks a good horse, but he's a long way to go before he's Teahupoo."
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