Punchestown Saturday review: Elimay back to winning ways

Mullins strikes with Elimay

Elimay got back to winning ways for Willie Mullins in the Download The BoyleSports App Mares Chase at Fairyhouse.

Running just 15 days after her ding-dong Cheltenham Festival battle with stablemate Colreevy, in which she came off marginally second best, Elimay landed 8-15 favouritism in gritty fashion.

This Listed race was billed as almost a match with Cheltenham winner Mount Ida, who put up a remarkable display there – having been almost tailed off early before winning the Kim Muir only easily.

However, Denise Foster’s mare was coming back in trip here and was crucially outpaced with three furlongs to run before staying on again close home to finish third.