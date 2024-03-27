Eldorado Allen primed for Grand National challenge

The grey has some solid form in staying chases to his name, winning the 2022 Denman Chase and finishing second in the Charlie Hall and the Betfair Chase during the same season before coming home fourth in the Coral Gold Cup earlier this term.

He reverted to hurdles for a sole outing in January and was last seen pulling up on heavy ground in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tizzard is therefore hoping conditions will be quicker in Liverpool come the National as he believes the gelding has become more comfortable on a firmer surface throughout his career.

“He is (an intended runner), he’s had a couple of poor runs and as he’s got older he wants better ground,” the trainer said.

“I tweaked his wind after his hurdle run but if you go back to his Coral Gold Cup form where he was fourth, he ran a good race in that.

“He was staying on really well, he’s a horse that’s got a bit of class, he gets into a nice rhythm. I wouldn’t mind it drying out a bit, I don’t mind admitting I’d like a bit of decent soft ground for him.

“He’s got a chance of running a nice race, it’s no more than that and it’s a privilege to have a runner in these nice races.

“The horse has taken us to some special days out and there’s no reason why he couldn’t get into a nice rhythm and be bang there three out and get us all excited.”