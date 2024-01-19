El Fabiolo set to run at Dublin Racing Festival rather than in rearranged Clarence House Chase

Willie Mullins' charge was all set for a mouthwatering clash with Jonbon in the BetMGM-sponsored Grade One at Ascot on Saturday only for the meeting to fall victim to the current cold snap.

Speculation suggests the race could be saved and added to Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham next weekend but owner Simon Munir told sportinglife.com: "Unfortunately, with Ascot cancelled due to the weather, the rearranged Clarence House will most probably take place next week on January 27.

"We have decided that El Fabiolo could run at the Dublin Racing Festival on February 4 without the need to travel over to England."

Having beaten his Nicky Henderson-trained rival in last year's Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham, El Fabiolo is a top-priced even-money favourite for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham, with Jonbon an 11/4 chance.