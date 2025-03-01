El Fabiolo beaten by 50/1 Senecia at Navan

The Grade Two contest was expected to present the perfect opportunity for El Fabiolo to get back on track after falling on his belated reappearance at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Sent off at 4/11 he travelled sweetly for Paul Townend but jumping two out it was clear he had a battle on his hooves as the winner led the way.

And it was obvious on landing after the last that it was a losing battle for the market leader despite his rider’s urgings, Senecia, who pulled up in the same Leopardstown race last month, ran on strongly to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

It was four lengths back to Fil D’Or in third.