Sporting Life
El Cordobes ridden by William Buick
El Cordobes in action at Newmarket

El Cordobes wins Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun August 10, 2025 · 1h ago

There was more big-race international success for Charlie Appleby on Saturday as El Cordobes delivered for Godolphin in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes.

Appleby saddled two horses in the mile and a half contest on firm ground at Saratoga, with stable jockey William Buick electing to partner well-travelled six-year-old Nations Pride, but he could finish only third as El Cordobes pounced late between rivals under US-based rider Flavien Prat.

The four-year-old El Cordobes (100/30) was backing up his victory in last month's Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival and he is now likely to remain on the other side of the Atlantic for his next couple of starts, with the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar the ultimate goal.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were delighted with El Cordobes.

"He has booked his place in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and we might look at the Canadian International beforehand, depending on how Rebel’s Romance gets on in Germany.

“Nations Pride put up a solid effort and I think we might have a look at dropping him back to a mile and a quarter.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

