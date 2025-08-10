El Cordobes wins Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga

There was more big-race international success for Charlie Appleby on Saturday as El Cordobes delivered for Godolphin in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes.
Appleby saddled two horses in the mile and a half contest on firm ground at Saratoga, with stable jockey William Buick electing to partner well-travelled six-year-old Nations Pride, but he could finish only third as El Cordobes pounced late between rivals under US-based rider Flavien Prat.
The four-year-old El Cordobes (100/30) was backing up his victory in last month's Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival and he is now likely to remain on the other side of the Atlantic for his next couple of starts, with the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar the ultimate goal.
Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were delighted with El Cordobes.
"He has booked his place in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and we might look at the Canadian International beforehand, depending on how Rebel’s Romance gets on in Germany.
“Nations Pride put up a solid effort and I think we might have a look at dropping him back to a mile and a quarter.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.