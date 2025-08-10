El Cordobes wins Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga

Appleby saddled two horses in the mile and a half contest on firm ground at Saratoga, with stable jockey William Buick electing to partner well-travelled six-year-old Nations Pride, but he could finish only third as El Cordobes pounced late between rivals under US-based rider Flavien Prat.

The four-year-old El Cordobes (100/30) was backing up his victory in last month's Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival and he is now likely to remain on the other side of the Atlantic for his next couple of starts, with the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar the ultimate goal.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were delighted with El Cordobes.

"He has booked his place in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and we might look at the Canadian International beforehand, depending on how Rebel’s Romance gets on in Germany.

“Nations Pride put up a solid effort and I think we might have a look at dropping him back to a mile and a quarter.”