El Cairos survives last-flight mistake to open account in maiden hurdle at Thurles

El Cairos survived a final-flight scare to open his jumps account in the ThurlesRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle.
The high-class bumper performer stumbled and came down after appearing to jump the last well enough on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, and the 1/5 favourite gave his followers another almighty scare when stepping at the last.
However, the horse had breezed comfortably into the lead and Jack Kennedy was able to regain control on this occasion, the chestnut recovering quickly to ultimately run out a three-length winner from 3/1 second favourite Roc Dino, who stuck to his task in second. Third was 40/1 outsider Ehteyat.
El Cairos went into Thursday's race as second-favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and he remains in that position, despite being eased slightly to 11/2 from 9/2, behind 2/1 market leader Old Park Star.
Kennedy said on Racing TV: "It was completely my fault, I needed to commit to one or the other and I committed to neither. Disappointed in myself for that but thankfully he found a leg today anyway.
"He jumped brilliant the whole way throughout, he picked up well down the straight. We didn't go quick there today and sprinted off the bend, but just the gears he showed was impressive.
"He has enough gears to hold onto him for a bit longer, his best jumping is in behind horses so I don't think experience will be a big issue (if lining up next at Cheltenham in March)."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Earlier on the card Willie Mullins’ Charme De Faust impressed with an easy nine-length victory in the Thurles Maiden Hurdle.
The four-year-old filly was having her first run for the yard, in the colours of Mrs Susannah Ricci, after finishing second at Auteuil on her debut in France and she was cut to 14/1 generally for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after this taking success.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.