El Cairo survives last-flight mistake to open account in maiden hurdle at Thurles

El Cairos survived a final-flight scare to open his jumps account in the ThurlesRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle.

The high-class bumper performer stumbled and came down after appearing to jump the last well enough on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, and the 1/5 favourite gave his followers another almighty scare when stepping at the last.

However, the horse had breezed comfortably into the lead and Jack Kennedy was able to regain control on this occasion, the chestnut recovering quickly to ultimately run out a three-length winner from 3/1 second favourite Roc Dino, who stuck to his task in second. Third was 40/1 outsider Ehteyat.

El Cairos went into Thursday's race as second-favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and he remains in that position, despite being eased slightly to 11/2 from 9/2, behind 2/1 market leader Old Park Star.

Kennedy said on Racing TV: "It was completely my fault, I needed to commit to one or the other and I committed to neither. Disappointed in myself for that but thankfully he found a leg today anyway.

"He jumped brilliant the whole way throughout, he picked up well down the straight. We didn't go quick there today and sprinted off the bend, but just the gears he showed was impressive.

"He has enough gears to hold onto him for a bit longer, his best jumping is in behind horses so I don't think experience will be a big issue (if lining up next at Cheltenham in March)."