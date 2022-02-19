Fakir D'Oudairies features among eight horses declared for Saturday's Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.
Owned by JP McManus and trained by Joseph O'Brien, Fakir D'Oudairies was an impressive winner at the highest level at Aintree last spring and, having made a winning start to the current campaign at Clonmel in November, has since finished behind Allaho at Punchestown and Thurles.
He returns to Britain with a leading chance, while Saint Calvados looks to head the home team along with last year's winner Dashel Drasher.
Fanion D'Estruval represents the red-hot Venetia Williams and Nicky Henderson runs last-time-out Kempton scorer Mister Fisher.
Lostintranslation, Waiting Patiently and the up-in-class hattrick seeker Two For Gold complete the final field.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said "First and foremost, it’s great to see all eight standing their ground. As a sponsor and a betting company that’s a big positive.
"In terms of the betting, there is very little between the market principles but it’s fair to say Fakir D’Oudairies has been the most popular selection and is 3/1 from 9/2.
"With the Venetia Williams stable in a rich vein of form it’s no surprise that Fanion D’Estruval has also been holding his price well at 7/2."
Betfair Ascot Chase – Sponsors' Betting: 3/1 Fakir D’Oudairies 10/3 Saint Calvados, 7/2 Fanion D’Estruval, 9/2 Dashel Drasher, 5/1 Mister Fisher, 10/1 Lostintranslation, 25/1 Waiting Patiently, Two For Gold
(Each-way 1/5 odds, 3 places)
