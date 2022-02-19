Fakir D'Oudairies features among eight horses declared for Saturday's Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.

Owned by JP McManus and trained by Joseph O'Brien, Fakir D'Oudairies was an impressive winner at the highest level at Aintree last spring and, having made a winning start to the current campaign at Clonmel in November, has since finished behind Allaho at Punchestown and Thurles. He returns to Britain with a leading chance, while Saint Calvados looks to head the home team along with last year's winner Dashel Drasher.

8⃣ stand their ground for Saturday's (Grade 1) @Betfair Ascot Chase pic.twitter.com/kZRJDjk9gI — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 17, 2022