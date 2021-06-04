Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frankie Dettori pulls well clear on Snowfall
Frankie Dettori pulls well clear on Snowfall

Irish Oaks news: Snowfall tops nine entries

By Sporting Life
13:33 · TUE July 13, 2021

Snowfall will face a maximum of eight rivals as she bids for a Classic double in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly looked very impressive when winning the Musidora at York in May, but still headed to Epsom as the apparent Ballydoyle second-string.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Cazoo Oaks, the daughter of Deep Impact turned it into a procession, winning by an astonishing 16 lengths. She is set to be a prohibitive favourite this weekend.

O’Brien has also left in High Heels, Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow, the winner of an Oaks Trial last time out – meaning he has five of the nine possibles.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

His youngest son Donnacha is responsible for the ante-post second-favourite, Nicest. She is by American Pharoah out of an Irish Oaks winner in Chicquita so is certainly bred for the job. Last time out she finished third in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Joseph O’Brien has left in Mariesque.

Ger Lyons won the race last year with Even So and could run the supplemented Party House, beaten in two Listed races since winning on her debut. Fozzy Stack’s maiden Ahandfulofsummers completes the list.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING