Irish Oaks news: Snowfall tops nine entries

Aidan O’Brien’s filly looked very impressive when winning the Musidora at York in May, but still headed to Epsom as the apparent Ballydoyle second-string.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Cazoo Oaks, the daughter of Deep Impact turned it into a procession, winning by an astonishing 16 lengths. She is set to be a prohibitive favourite this weekend.

O’Brien has also left in High Heels, Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow, the winner of an Oaks Trial last time out – meaning he has five of the nine possibles.