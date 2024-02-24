Eider Handicap Chase: Anglers Crag completes four-timer

The winner has been a revelation since joining Brian Ellison and was completing a four-timer with his biggest success to date.

It looked unlikely when he made a bad mistake two out, handing the initiative back to the runner-up who still held it inside the final 50 yards.

However under a determined Henry Brooke drive Anglers Crag found the momentum to pass him in the dying strides and score by a neck.

The front two were six lengths clear of Tommie Beau (18/1) back in third.