Alan King’s stable star landed the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on the same December 27 card last season before going on to claim Arkle glory at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Having missed intended outings at Cheltenham and Ascot in November due to ground concerns, the eight-year-old was thrown in at the deep end for his first start out of novice company in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this month, but proved up to the task as he dispatched of Greaneteen and Shishkin.

The biggest threat to Edwardstone next week appears to be Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra, who has been kept fresh since sauntering to success in last month’s Shloer Chase, from which Edwardstone defected.

The Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola would have strong form claims on his runner-up finish to Energumene in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, but was pulled up at Aintree next time and finished last of sixth behind Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek.