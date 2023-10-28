Edinburgh Gin Chase report: Kelso success for

The Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old ended last season in scintillating form, backing up his second career success in the Ultima at Cheltenham with a memorable victory in the Aintree marathon, but he was well short of his peak resuming after 196 days away.

Six went to post for the three and a quarter-mile handicap and a ring-rusty Corach Rambler, sent off at 100/30, ended up trailing in last of the five who finished, having been niggled along by Derek Fox midway down the back straight on the second circuit.

Victory went the way of the Nick Alexander-trained course regular Elvis Mail (11/4), who was driven out by jockey Bruce Lynn to beat Fergal O'Brien's 5/1 shot Highland Hunter by two lengths.

The front-running 9/4 favourite Empire Steel finished third, 10 lengths ahead of 18/1 outsider Burrows Diamond, while Rapper pulled-up.