Edinburgh Gin Chase report: Kelso success for

Grand National winner Corach Rambler was the last to finish on his seasonal debut in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso.
The Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old ended last season in scintillating form, backing up his second career success in the Ultima at Cheltenham with a memorable victory in the Aintree marathon, but he was well short of his peak resuming after 196 days away.
Six went to post for the three and a quarter-mile handicap and a ring-rusty Corach Rambler, sent off at 100/30, ended up trailing in last of the five who finished, having been niggled along by Derek Fox midway down the back straight on the second circuit.
Victory went the way of the Nick Alexander-trained course regular Elvis Mail (11/4), who was driven out by jockey Bruce Lynn to beat Fergal O'Brien's 5/1 shot Highland Hunter by two lengths.
The front-running 9/4 favourite Empire Steel finished third, 10 lengths ahead of 18/1 outsider Burrows Diamond, while Rapper pulled-up.
Russell told ITV Racing: “Derek and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer) said he got tired, the track was quite sharp for him and I’m not going to make loads of excuses it’s probably my fault for bigging him up.
“When you actually look at his form he always tends to need his first run so hopefully he can build on that. Derek was happy but just said he blew up. I have to apologise to everybody but that’s how he is.
“We did mention the Betfair Chase but he’d have to improve a lot at home for that and he is still in the Coral Gold Cup so we’ll just see how he is and then make a plan.”
