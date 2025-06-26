Ed Walker targets Sky Bet City of York with Noble Champion

The Lambourn handler is keen to test the son of Lope De Vega at Group One level in the seven-furlong contest, which was promoted from a Group Two this year, on August 23.

However, Walker has not completely ruled out giving the TBT Racing-owned colt an outing in next month’s Group Two HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood beforehand.

But with Noble Champion, who was hit with a 19lb rise, for his Royal Ascot success, having finished third on his previous visit to the Sussex track in a mile conditions stakes earlier this year Walker is only lukewarm that idea.

Walker said: “He has bolted up in a Group Three so you have to go in a Group Two or a Group One. I think the obvious options are the Lennox Stakes, or the City Of York, which is a fair old gap, but I don’t think that matters.

“Having been excited about him all winter we slightly lost our way with him, but he is massively exciting again and I think we are back on track.

“Because he didn’t run well in that mile conditions race at Goodwood, going back there slightly doesn’t get me too excited, but we will see.

“York is the main target. It is the first time it has been run as a Group One and I think it will really suit him.”