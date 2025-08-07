Ed Walker targeting more Sky Bet Ebor Festival success

Nunthorpe aim for stable stars

The Lambourn trainer is assembling a talented team for this year’s four-day festival, which runs from 20-23 August.

In particular, Walker looks to have a very strong hand for the Group 1 feature of Friday – the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Celandine (last year’s Sky Bet Lowther Stakes heroine), Mgheera the Temple Stakes winner and recent Sapphire Stakes runner-up, as well as Balmoral Lady, have all been entered for the £600,000 speed test on the Knavesmire.

Walker said: “I think it’s probably unlikely we’ll run all three. It will probably be Celandine and Mgheera – or Balmoral Lady. To be competitive at that level, I think Balmoral Lady needs softer ground.

“Celandine’s in great form. She’s definitely trained on. I’m adamant that she will be comfortable with the five furlongs. I feel she just about hangs on over six – like she did in the Lowther – and I’m really excited about seeing her in a strong five furlongs. She showed great speed in the Molecomb as a two-year-old. The owners are supportive, so I think we’re going to roll the dice in the Nunthorpe.

“Mgheera, it’s been the plan since the Temple Stakes. We thought we’d take in Ascot and that went terribly wrong (Mgheera was withdrawn at the start of the King Charles III Stakes). Then we felt we needed a run in between the Temple Stakes and the Nunthorpe, so squeezed in Ireland (the Sapphire Stakes). That was a big run in Ireland – very happy with her. I just think the very slick nature of York, Haydock, flat track, hopefully fast ground is exactly what she wants.

“We’re really excited about her. Touch wood, she’s in good nick – she’s a definite runner as long as the ground stays good or faster and she’s been training really well.”