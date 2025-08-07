Ed Walker targeting more Sky Bet Ebor Festival success

Ed Walker enjoyed a fantastic double-strike at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2024 and this month he has his sights set on further success at York.
Nunthorpe aim for stable stars
The Lambourn trainer is assembling a talented team for this year’s four-day festival, which runs from 20-23 August.
In particular, Walker looks to have a very strong hand for the Group 1 feature of Friday – the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
Celandine (last year’s Sky Bet Lowther Stakes heroine), Mgheera the Temple Stakes winner and recent Sapphire Stakes runner-up, as well as Balmoral Lady, have all been entered for the £600,000 speed test on the Knavesmire.
Walker said: “I think it’s probably unlikely we’ll run all three. It will probably be Celandine and Mgheera – or Balmoral Lady. To be competitive at that level, I think Balmoral Lady needs softer ground.
“Celandine’s in great form. She’s definitely trained on. I’m adamant that she will be comfortable with the five furlongs. I feel she just about hangs on over six – like she did in the Lowther – and I’m really excited about seeing her in a strong five furlongs. She showed great speed in the Molecomb as a two-year-old. The owners are supportive, so I think we’re going to roll the dice in the Nunthorpe.
“Mgheera, it’s been the plan since the Temple Stakes. We thought we’d take in Ascot and that went terribly wrong (Mgheera was withdrawn at the start of the King Charles III Stakes). Then we felt we needed a run in between the Temple Stakes and the Nunthorpe, so squeezed in Ireland (the Sapphire Stakes). That was a big run in Ireland – very happy with her. I just think the very slick nature of York, Haydock, flat track, hopefully fast ground is exactly what she wants.
“We’re really excited about her. Touch wood, she’s in good nick – she’s a definite runner as long as the ground stays good or faster and she’s been training really well.”
Yorkshire Oaks update
Walker has other Group 1 entries with recent Group 2 Prix de Malleret winner Qilin Queen entered in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
He added: “She went to France and put in a huge effort that day. I’ve given her plenty of time to freshen up. She’s just starting to show a spring in her step. We’re not hellbent on the Yorkshire Oaks but if it’s fast ground and she’s bucking and squealing then we’ll have a go.”
Group 3 winner, Ten Bob Tony, is a possible for the new Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes on Ebor Saturday (23 August).
Walker said: “He needs good ground or softer. He’s a horse who goes very well fresh – his best races are off the back of a break. He’ll go where the ground’s right.”
Juvenile plans
Kingsdown Stables is home to several classy two-year-olds, including Duchess of Cambridge Stakes runner-up, Royal Fixation; the Palace Pier filly is being primed to see if she can give Walker a second straight victory in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.
Walker said: “It’s been the plan since Newmarket. We’ve always thought she’s very good. We’ve just been patient with her and the Lowther seems the perfect fit for her. She’s training great. She’s very quick, very talented and I think York will really suit her. Hopefully we’ve got a live chance with her.”
Fellow two-year-old Do Or Do Not – third in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood – looks set to run in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes on 20 August.
His trainer said: “The easy seven furlongs at York I think will really suit him.”
Walker is eagerly anticipating the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, a meeting he holds in the highest regard.
He said: “It’s very important – all eyes are on it around the world. It’s a great place to go, a great place to take owners, horses are looked after fantastically, as are staff. I think York set the bar in terms of standards and prize money.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Responsible gambling
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.