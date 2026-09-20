Ed Walker looking ahead to Qipco British Champion Stakes with Almaqam after Leopardstown flop

The Lambourn handler hopes enough rain falls between now and October 19 for the son of Lope De Vega to show his best in the Group One test at the Berkshire track.

After valiantly going down by a head on the Knavesmire to Item, the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned five-year-old turned the tables on the son of Frankel when finishing fourth in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this month.

But Walker knows that Almaqam is capable of even better granted the right conditions after saddling him to Group One glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May.

Walker said: “The ground was quicker than I wanted it to be at Leopardstown. In hindsight I probably shouldn’t have run him and gone straight to Ascot, which was the plan after York.

“The track at Leopardstown was a bit sharper than I remembered as I hadn’t been there for a long time and he just got a bit lost between the four and the two-pole.

“All the signs at home were so positive that we got tempted into it. He seems fine and although he is in the Arc we will head to the Champion Stakes now.

“If he does what he did at York he will be hard to beat. He has only really had soft a few times in his career, which is frustrating."