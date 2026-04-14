Ed Walker gallops Classic hopeful The Prettiest Star ahead of Craven Meeting at Newmarket

Ed Walker believes the decision to take in a racecourse gallop with The Prettiest Star will leave her spot on for the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The daughter of Starman continued her preparations for a shot at Classic glory after being put through her paces at the Rowley Mile ahead of racing at the Rowley Mile on Tuesday. Last sighted finishing second in the Group Two Boyle Sports Home Of The Early Payout Rockfel Stakes over seven furlongs at the track in September, the David Ward-owned filly was given a spin over a similar distance behind lead horse Queen’s Reign. Although keen through the opening exchanges of the exercise, The Prettiest Star soon settled down in the hands of Kieran Shoemark, before forging on clear late on to finish on top of the workout. Walker said: “That was very good as she has worked to a good level there with Queen’s Reign, who is a solid yardstick and a consistent filly at Listed level. “She has had a nice blow, which is exactly what she needed. She has not had much of a blow at home as she has been going through the motions a bit. “It is her second away day and hopefully that will put her spot on for a couple of weeks time.

Read Kieran Shoemark's Craven Meeting thoughts here

Although The Prettiest Star lacks the experience of some of those she will take on in the Group One prize on May 3rd, the Lambourn handler is confident his decision to give her a racecourse gallop opposed to an outing in a recognised trial will be vindicated. He added: “She has only had two runs and we ummed and arred for a while whether to give her a run in a trial. “We just felt the proximity of the trials to the 1000 Guineas is quite tricky to sort of know what to do in between, whereas this is very controlled and we know how much work she has done. “I think it is probably slightly easier to prep her for the big day without the trial, and ultimately that is why we decided to run her without a trial. And while there are question marks as to whether The Prettiest Star will see out the mile in the £525,000 test Walker is optimistic she will get the new trip. Walker said: “There is plenty of speed in the family and she is by Starman, who is very quick, but she is a Starman out of a Montjeu mare, and the way she hit the line in the Rockfel would suggest she should stay the mile. I think the key is going to be relaxing. “She was very good at Kempton Park last time, but she was a bit fresh today over the first couple of furlongs, but hopefully that will blow the cobwebs away. “It has been a worthwhile exercise. She has stepped forward from Kempton Park, and on grass that would have been harder work than bouncing off the polytrack.”

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