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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column
Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark Newmarket Craven Meeting rides: Exclusive column

By Kieran Shoemark
Sporting Life Plus
Mon April 13, 2026 · 15 min ago

Our new columnist looks ahead to the new season and his rides on the first two days of the Newmarket Craven Meeting.

For the first time since I was an apprentice, I did a spell overseas this winter. I’ve dipped in and out of the Middle East a fair bit in my career but this time I did a two-month stint in Dubai in January and February.

I really enjoyed it and had a good first month, winning a Group Two and a Group Three. To be nailing races of that quality so early in a year is an ideal start and I had a lot of support over there.

This week marks the start of the Flat season proper and I’m really looking forward to it.

I’ve got an association with Ed Walker this year and he has a growing stable with more horses and two-year-olds than he’s ever had before. So, it’s a bigger team and there’s a lot of quality in there.

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