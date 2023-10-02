Ed Crisford on Vandeek following Middle Park Stakes victory

Connections of Vandeek are yet to make a decision over whether Saturday's Middle Park winner could step up to seven furlongs for the Dewhurst.

The son of Havana Grey extended his unbeaten record to four with a striking two and a quarter-length verdict over Task Force and he is entered in the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes over an extra furlong in 12 days' time, although joint-trained Ed Crisford was non-committal when asked about the horse's short-term future on Monday's edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. Crisford said: "I think we're just going to see how he is this week, into early next week. There are no decisions yet. There is a possibility (of supplementing for the Dewhurst), he was hitting the line strong and in the Prix Morny it looked like the last furlong was his best furlong, and he was only just getting going. "We always thought he would stay seven furlongs but what he did show in the Middle Park on Saturday was that he's just got a lot of speed. "We've got to see how he is this week and make a decision on how the horse is and if we're happy with him. If we're as happy next week as we were last week (before Newmarket), we'll definitely be talking about it."

As for the grey's longer-term future, Crisford is unsure over whether a crack at the QIPCO 2000 Guineas could become a possibility next spring, with a trip to Royal Ascot seemingly the principal 2024 target at this point. He said: "I see him as more of a Commonwealth Cup horse, myself. He has got the pedigree to suggest he's a sprinter, but he looks physically like a miler. With the way he races and the turn of foot he's got, it's all pointing to six furlongs for next year. "We always felt that he would stay seven, so it is intriguing and it is interesting and at some stage we've got to find out, but that raw speed that he's got, not many horses have a turn of foot like that.

