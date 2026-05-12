Ed Crisford eyes York prize with Fairy Glen at Dante Festival

The five-year-old mare showed her versatility and class earlier this year in Dubai where she won back-to-back Group 2s at nine furlongs and two miles, respectively.

Fairy Glen has since returned to the Crisfords’ training base in Newmarket ahead of her summer campaign which begins with a race offering a record prize fund, the £165,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.

The extended mile and a quarter race has a star-studded feel and is headed by multiple Group 1 winner Fallen Angel.

Also in the five-strong field is course specialist See The Fire, who won last year’s running of the contest by no less than 12 lengths.

“It’s a high-quality renewal,” assessed Ed Crisford, who is looking forward to Fairy Glen’s return to action on British soil.

“This is her first run since the Gold Cup in Dubai. She improved massively over the winter.

“We want to run her to see how she gets on in Europe over this trip – but with a view that she could be stepping back up in trip in the future.

“York is a track we believe will suit her very well and it will be very interesting to see how she gets on in this company.

“She seems in super form and she’s done very well. The weather hasn’t been great here, hasn’t really warmed up properly yet. Nevertheless, she seems to have taken it all in her stride.

“We’ll learn a lot on Thursday where we’ll be going next, trip-wise and everything like that. Hopefully the ground is not too quick – it has been so dry everywhere.”

“She’s high quality. She has been running over a further distance but has got speed and we saw that in Dubai.”