With an extra week between the action at York and Derby weekend tjhis year the likes of Christmas Day and Moments Of Joy have time to put themselves on track for Classic glory with positive performances on the Knavesmire.

O'Brien, speaking at a Jockey Club press day ahead of the Betfred Derby at Ballydoyle on Monday, said: “Christmas Day is going to the Dante. Action worked this morning and he could also go to the Dante.

“In my wisdom, I decided to put a tongue tie on Action in Sandown and he didn't face it. It would be good if he does go to York, because then it would be an evenly run race.

“Moments Of Joy is going to go to the Musidora. We always thought she was a filly who was going to step up big time going a mile and a quarter. She would love a flat track, the distance and nice ground.

“The York horses are obviously all still in the Epsom picture, depending on what happens.

“Christmas Day was always a very legitimate horse. We were going to France to the Group One with him last year that Pierre Bonnard won and he got a temperature and he had to stop.

“And he was off then. And then all he did then was, since then, he's ran in the Ballysax and he won that.

“And he beat the horse that was second yesterday (Pierre Bonnard), so, it's going to be interesting. And I'd say he's probably stepped up from the Ballysax.”

Christmas Day is a 12/1 chance with the sponsors for the Betfred Derby ahead of the Dante.