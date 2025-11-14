Ed Chamberlin wins Broadcaster of the Year

ITV Racing anchor Ed Chamberlin won the Broadcaster of the Year trophy at last night's Broadcast Sports Awards.
Chamberlin, a Sporting Life columnist and Podcast regular, saw off some stiff competition from the likes of Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan and Laura Woods at the prestigious event held at London Hilton on Park Lane, and hosted by comedian Tom Allen.
Chamberlin said: "I am absolutely thrilled to win this award for ITV Racing. It's great to see racing gain wider recognition and I'm so thankful to the brilliant team I work with both in front of and behind the camera."
ITV Racing's Megan Nicholls also received Highly Commended in the Young Talent of the Year (on screen) category.
It was a successful night for ITV Sport who also won Sports Production of the Year for EURO 2025 (Quadrennial), Sports Production of the Year for the Tour de France, Sport Commentator of the Year for Seb Hutchinson for EURO 2025, England Lionesses and EFL coverage.
In addition, Steve Rider was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
