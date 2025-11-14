Menu icon
Ed Chamberlin

Ed Chamberlin wins Broadcaster of the Year

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri November 14, 2025 · 1h ago

ITV Racing anchor Ed Chamberlin won the Broadcaster of the Year trophy at last night's Broadcast Sports Awards.

Chamberlin, a Sporting Life columnist and Podcast regular, saw off some stiff competition from the likes of Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan and Laura Woods at the prestigious event held at London Hilton on Park Lane, and hosted by comedian Tom Allen.

Chamberlin said: "I am absolutely thrilled to win this award for ITV Racing. It's great to see racing gain wider recognition and I'm so thankful to the brilliant team I work with both in front of and behind the camera."

ITV Racing's Megan Nicholls also received Highly Commended in the Young Talent of the Year (on screen) category.

It was a successful night for ITV Sport who also won Sports Production of the Year for EURO 2025 (Quadrennial), Sports Production of the Year for the Tour de France, Sport Commentator of the Year for Seb Hutchinson for EURO 2025, England Lionesses and EFL coverage.

In addition, Steve Rider was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

