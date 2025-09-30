Menu icon
Ed Chamberlin on Royal Ascot
Ed Chamberlin reacts to ITV extending horse racing deal

By Ed Chamberlin
Horse Racing
Tue September 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Lead presenter Ed Chamberlin reacts to the news ITV have signed a new contract to cover horse racing for a further four years.

I’m obviously delighted at the news of the new contract for ITV to continue to broadcast horseracing across our channels.

I’m thrilled too that the sport has another four years on terrestrial television and I don’t think the importance of having such a platform can be overstated.

We will continue to try and make the sport relevant and relatable to the wide audience that we’ve built up over the last eight or nine years.

We’ll continue to try and innovate and educate and at a very uncertain time for the sport with so many challenges on so many different fronts. I hope ITV’s commitment is seen as a positive move.

We're a regular presence in people's living rooms. Every one in three days there’s racing on one of our channels, that is extraordinary in the modern day. Racing has blanket coverage to a potentially huge audience and I hope it acts as something of a steady hand in uncertain times.

On a personal level after leaving my previous role in football just after Leicester won the Premier League, I didn’t think I’d be doing this job ten years down line. I’m so grateful for the support and commitment from ITV and our bosses.

I’m so lucky to work with a team of incredibly committed, passionate and talented people both in front of and behind the camera.

Nine years on I still feel so lucky and privileged to be doing the job I am. It’s so exciting to head into any live broadcast but the big days at the major festivals are so special.

I’m just so pleased we’re able to continue to try and bring the magic of the sport to our viewers, act as a showcase for all that’s great about racing and try to help the sport grow in the years to come.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

