Our man reflects on all the drama of QIPCO British Champions Day and picks out his highs and lows through the season.

From a deserted, desolate Craven Meeting to a packed, crackling Ascot on Champions Day, it’s been a roller coaster season on the flat. Saturday was a sensational finale. Rod Street and the Champions Series team have worked wonders creating "No Ordinary Raceday" incorporating pomp, ceremony, families and top class racing. However, with ‘champions’ in the title it has to deliver champions and Saturday it did that in spades. Baaeed took those honours on the track, while in Marco Ghianni and Oisin Murphy racing has two charismatic champion jockeys. Murphy’s duel with William Buick was compelling sport. Both deserve enormous credit. It was a titanic battle that looks to have taken its toll. After the headlines in Saturday morning’s Sun and Daily Mail, I’m sure Oisin understood why journalists had a duty to ask questions that afternoon.

It was also important to balance that with the joyous shots of him lifting the trophy and for Jason Weaver to explain the brilliance, determination and skill needed to win three jockeys’ titles. What a talent Oisin is and from a media perspective, he’s been great to deal with and can be a top ambassador for our sport, especially on social media. But it is worrying to read quotes like "I need to deal with the bad days better and not turn to alcohol to delete those days". As a trustee of the Injured Jockeys Fund I’m incredibly proud of the work the charity does with jockeys past and present and the sport should be proud of the work the IJF, PJA, Racing Welfare et al do. As I said to Sheikh Fahad on Saturday’s show, horse racing has world class support available if Oisin wants or needs it. There’s so much to look back on over the last seven months - good and bad.

Race of the season: the Lonsdale Cup Stradivarius and Spanish Mission brought the house down at York. It was by far the loudest noise we heard on a racecourse in 2021.

ITV have been so spoilt during our tenure to have Enable, Battaash and Stradivarius to resonate with a terrestrial audience. It was no surprise that Stradivarius v Trueshan was the most watched race on ITV on Saturday. St Mark’s Basilica, Adayar, Poetic Flare, Palace Pier, Hurricane Lane and Snowfall have all put in brilliant performances this year but none have yet transcended the sport. Baaeed could change that next season. Saddest story: losing two giants of the sport, owner-breeders Sheikh Hamdan and Khalid Abdullah As wonderful as it was to go down memory lane remembering all the great horses to race in their famous silks, it's equally sad and also worrying for the sport. However, Juddmonte have Frankel securing their future. How special it was to see Shadwell pulling off that remarkable hat-trick on Champions Day and Sheikha Hissa’s joy on social media. Scaling down sounds inevitable but Baaeed could be a game changer. Moment of the season: Her Majesty The Queen’s arrival at Royal Ascot It had been a brilliant week with Royal Ascot feeling like Royal Ascot again but without the meeting’s biggest supporter. That was until the Saturday. I imagine the Queen was nervous about the public perception of the Royal Meeting going ahead as a trial event for the government and she looked anxious as the car entered the paddock that Saturday lunchtime. But as the car door opened, Ascot erupted and soon her smile was lighting up Ascot. The Queen’s presence again made Champions Day special on Saturday and she remains the sport’s most valuable supporter - and fan. Next year’s Platinum Jubilee is huge for horse racing.

