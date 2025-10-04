Economics pleases William Haggas in gallop

William Haggas was pleased with what he saw from stable star Economics who continued his build-up to a potential return to action in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot with a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

Last year’s Irish Champion Stakes hero has not been sighted since finishing sixth in the mile-and-a-quarter test at the Berkshire track behind Anmaat after suffering a setback during his build up to Royal Ascot in June. It had been feared that the son of Night Of Thunder might not make the track this year when he was ruled out of the defence of his Irish Champion Stakes crown, but after making significant progress in recent weeks he could be seen on British turf before the year is out. However, although Economics, who finished at the head of the three-horse exercise before racing on the Rowley Mile under now-retired rider Ted Durcan, moved through the workout well the Newmarket handler stressed that he will know later in the week as to where he stands with him.

💫 ECONOMICS finishing ahead of DUBAI HONOUR in a racecourse gallop at @NewmarketRace earlier today.



🗣️ @WilliamHaggas: "We are trying to get him to @Ascot and that is all part of the process..." pic.twitter.com/QQwNHWMvYE — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 4, 2025

Haggas said: “That was fine. He was a bit rusty, but he moved well and finished off well so that was good. I was hoping there would be a bit more of a crowd to gee him up, but everyone stayed inside. "I would normally do this at 6am in the morning, but I wanted to get a little bit of adrenaline in him so I hope that has done the job. “We are trying to get him to Ascot and that is all part of the process, but I guess he will be doing something next Thursday or Friday and then we will know if we are a step closer, but that has gone as well as we could have hoped for. “It is a big prestigious race and we would like to get him there if we can, but he needs to be run properly as there is no point running him to have a day out. We will do the first hurdle if we can, but if we can’t we will work out what to do next.” Should Economics not make it to Champions Day the Classic-winning trainer will instead target the Isa Salman Al Khalifa-owned colt at the Group Two Bahrain International Trophy on November 14th instead.

