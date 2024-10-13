Economics on course to win a second Champion Stakes for William Haggas

There have been contrasting fortunes for William Haggas in the QIPCO Champion Stakes down the years. But now Economics is ready to write his own chapter in the trainer’s Ascot record book.

It is somewhat hard to believe that only two years after the brilliant Baaeed brought the curtain down on his almost flawless career on British Champions Day, Haggas has another colt of such supreme quality about to embark on his journey to stardom. The way the son of Night Of Thunder impressively outbattled Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes showed he is ready carry the mantle of Somerville Lodge flagbearer. It is testament to the quality of horse Haggas’ Newmarket centre of excellence produces that the 64-year-old is so often a man in demand ahead of Ascot’s end-of-season showpiece, with Economics on the cusp of becoming just the seventh horse to bank both the Irish Champion Stakes and British equivalent in the same year. “His form is there and he seems very well and as long as he can stay well and run to his best, I think he is sure to run a good race,” said Haggas. “He battled well in Ireland and was tactically good. He fought hard when he had to in a top-class race.”

Despite downing one Ballydoyle Derby winner in Auguste Rodin, Economics is unlikely to face off against the all-conquering City Of Troy, a blockbuster clash that momentarily became a possibility after his dazzling display in the Dante Stakes in May. However, Haggas has never been one to be swayed by outside noise and with the decision made to skip Epsom, Economics was allowed the time to mature at his own pace while the racing world debated what could have happened if the season’s two best three-year-olds locked horns on the Surrey Downs. That patient approach has began to pay dividends with a winning August return in Deauville, shortly followed up by Group One glory in Ireland and win or lose at Ascot, the very best of Economics could be seen next season. “It’s history and you can’t worry about it,” said Haggas, explaining that once the decision to miss Epsom was made, there was no point thinking ‘what if’. “What has happened has happened, and what you have done this morning you can’t remove. What you do tomorrow you can change before it happens. We just have to look at the horses and train them as we see fit, and hope the owners buy into what we are trying to do. If you look at him, he is a very big horse who should do well with a winter over his back.” When asked if the Leopardstown triumph was vindication of that decisive early summer call, Haggas added: “Not really, but I was pleased he won a Group One as that makes things a lot easier.”

