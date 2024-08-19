Ebor Racing Tips: York best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot selections

Our experts' best bets 13.50 - DESERT COP (Ben Linfoot)

DESERT COP looks set to be well suited to the test that is the Symphony Group Handicap (1.50) over five-and-a-half furlongs for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. The son of Oasis Dream is well capable of winning a good handicap off a mark in the mid-90s as he proved at Newmarket earlier in the season and this unusual trip looks ideal for him. His full-brother, Desert Law, wasn’t the easiest to place, either, but he liked York and he won this race, so perhaps Desert Cop can uphold family honour in the meeting opener.

KNIGHTSWOOD looked unlucky not to go very close when denied a clear run and ultimately having to settle for fifth in a hot race over a mile and three-quarters at Goodwood last time. The winner is bound for the St Leger and the second runs in the Ebor on Saturday and I'm not sure Charlie Johnston's horse faces anything quite like that in here. A return to slightly more positive tactics would come as no surprise and further progress could be on the cards now asked to tackle two miles for the first time.

2024/08/21, 13:50 York - Democracy DilemmaIt often pays to be on the pace at York and with a strong tailwind forecast, that could be the case more than ever on the Knavesmire this week. Horses drawn low looked to be getting the better of things in the sprints at the latest meeting here so everything points to a big run from DEMOCRACY DILEMMA in the opener – a pacy front-runner who has landed stall three. He went close in the Dash at Epsom, was an excellent third in a Listed race here last month and he can defy top-weight under his optimum conditions.

The Lion In Winter may well be the best long-term prospect in this field but he’s bred for middle-distances and it’s easy to see him getting tapped for toe on this fast seven-furlongs before staying on late. RULING COURT should have no such issues, an extraordinarily expensive breeze-up buy, he looked a high-class prospect himself when winning on debut at Sandown and the explosive turn of foot he showed there should serve him well at this speed-favouring track.

Bet of the day on Wednesday is KING’S GAMBIT in the Great Voltigeur. An unlucky loser at Royal Ascot, he wasn’t suited by the tactical nature of the race when second to Alflaila in a Group 2 here last month but there’s more to come from him now stepping up in trip and he can make the most of the 5 lb he receives from Irish Derby hero Los Angeles.

We’ve seen some outstanding performances in this race down the years and I’m hoping this is the day we see CITY OF TROY deliver what his trainer clearly thinks he is capable of. An outstanding two-year-old and a brilliant winner of the Derby, he didn’t look as good in the Eclipse but the runner-up has won a German Group 1 since and the fourth, See The Fire, ran a stormer in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, so maybe it wasn’t that bad after all. The presence of his pace-making stablemate Hans Anderson and Japanese raider Durezza should ensure a strong gallop for Ryan Moore to take aim at and York's long straight will give City Of Troy the chance to really open up and show us what he's got under the bonnet.

The form of SHAGRAAN's Goodwood win has already been boosted by the third and a 5 lb rise seems feasible, so he's worth a chance to follow up for all that fellow 3-y-o Pilgrim looks a formidable threat in his bid for the hat-trick. Holkham Bay looks the pick of the older horses.

Having fetched no less than €2,300,000 at the breeze-ups, RULING COURT marked himself down as a high-class prospect when making a successful debut at Sandown 4 weeks ago and he's very much of interest again with his sights quickly raised. The Lion In Winter was strong at the finish when winning a typically informative Curragh maiden himself on debut last month and he rates the biggest threat. Wimbledon Hawkeye and Mr Chaplin can do best of the others.

KING'S GAMBIT has confirmed the impression he made in the London Gold Cup when finishing runner-up in Group races both starts since, acquitting himself well against older horses in the York Stakes, so he is taken to resume winning ways with more still to offer upped in trip. He can see off the challenge of Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in receipt of 5 lb, with Illinois also in the mix.

The race of the summer. CITY OF TROY was hardly impressive in the Eclipse but connections continue to talk about him in glowing terms and this stellar field provides him with the opportunity to show just how good he is. French raider Calandagan established himself as a contender for top honours when bursting clear in the King Edward and might give him most to do ahead of Ambiente Friendly, who shapes as if 1¼m could be his optimum trip. Zarakem and Bluestocking look pick of the older contingent.

This is wide open but Gordon Elliott's unexposed stayer SAMUI remains hard to side against despite taking a 13 lb hike after spreadeagling his field at Killarney last time. Last year's victor Forza Orta could emerge as the main danger now he has slipped to a lenient mark, although Northumberland Plate runner-up Evaluation and in-form trio Divine Comedy, Knightswood and Robert Johnson all need factoring in too.

A valuable race of its type with plenty in with chances but preference is for GOT TO LOVE A GREY, who hadn't gone on since winning a listed race in France on reappearance but belatedly did so when runner-up at Goodwood just under 3 weeks ago. The third that day has won since, so Karl Burke's filly can get the better of Gutsy Girl, who won well on all-weather debut at Kempton last month and is capable of better still. Alcazan, Miss Attitude and Midnight Affair round off the shortlist.

CAYMAN TAI might be able to turn the tables on Goodwood conqueror Artagnan on the revised terms as Karl Burke's charge rather got first run on him on that occasion. Richard Fahey pair Moving Force and Yes I'm Mail, another who contested the 6f Glorious Goodwood nursery, also make the shortlist along with Royal runner Handcuffed.